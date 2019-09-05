Good day and welcome to the roundup of the latest Biafra world news online today Thursday, September 5th, 2019 on Concise News website.

A former presidential aspirant SKC Ogbonnia has claimed that the banned Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) was used and dumped by Ike Ekweremadu, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that members of the pro-Biafra group had last month attacked Senator Ekweremadu in Germany.

The German government has said it is now investigating the incident even though Ekweremadu said he holds nothing against his attackers.

In a piece on Sahara Reporters, Ogbonnia, however, alleged that the former Deputy Senate President betrayed Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB.

Amaka Ekwo, the Press Secretary to the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has berated the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria.

Concise News had reported that the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Bobby Monroe, on Tuesday, said that reports of attacks in his country are not xenophobic and targeted at Nigerians.

South Africans had on Sunday begun fresh attacks, looting and burning of businesses and properties belonging to foreigners and in the process killed three people, while another is still receiving treatment for smoke inhalation.

That’s the latest Biafra world news today. More Nigerian news are available on this website!