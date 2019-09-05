Good day and welcome to the latest N-Power news update online for today Thursday, September 5th, 2019 on Concise News.

The official Twitter account of the Muhammadu Buhari-administration’s N-Power initiative has dismissed insinuation that it is secretly recruiting, Concise News reports.

Replying to a user who suggested that the scheme is a “scam”, N-Power reemphasised on Wednesday that the programme is real.

The social media handle stated: “We haven’t shared information about when to open the portal so the programme is a SCAM?

“Absolutely NOT!”

Handlers of the N-Power scheme have given a detailed breakdown of the different categories in the empowerment programme, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that the handlers of the N-Power scheme took to their Twitter handle to run through the various categories and what they do.

The official account of the Muhammadu Buhari-administration’s N-Power initiative has dismissed insinuation that the scheme is fake, Concise News reports.

Replying to a Twitter user who opined that the scheme is “a total failure”, N-Power says on Wednesday its volunteers are ‘contributing meaningfully’ to key Nigerian sectors.

More N-Power news are available on this website! See you soon!