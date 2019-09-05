Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, September 5th 2019.

Kogi Election: Fresh Update On PDP Governorship Primary

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary for the November 16 Kogi election was disrupted in the early hours of Wednesday by gunmen, Concise News reports.

It was learned that gunmen invaded the venue, Confluence Stadium, Lokoja, when voting had ended and sorting of votes was ongoing.

This news medium learned that the gunmen stormed the venue at about 1:45a.m. and started shooting from different directions, with Chairman of the Electoral Committee and Governor of Adamawa, Ahmadu Fintiri, reportedly escaping.

Aspirants, delegates and others scampered for safety.

INEC To Deploy 24,000 Ad-Hoc Staff For Kogi, Bayelsa Elections

The Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu has said the commission would deploy 24,000 ad-hoc staff for the Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections coming up on November 16.

Concise News learned that the INEC Chairman made this known in an interview in Abuja where he said the staff would go through training ahead of the off-cycle election.

Yakubu added that for security training, the commission had written the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

This news medium understands that INEC had earlier announced plans for the upcoming Bayelsa and Kogi governorship elections which will hold simultaneously in the two states on November 16.

PDP Condemns Attack At Kogi Gov’ship Primaries, Cautions Bello

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the attack by gunmen at its governorship primaries in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, cautioned the state governor, Yahaya Bello, to avoid bloodshed ahead of the November governorship election.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP had a peaceful, decent, clean, clear, credible and transparent process in the conduct of our primary. Accredited delegates had voted and the balloting had been concluded in a very orderly manner before the vicious attack by the gunmen, who were shouting pro-Bello mantra and accompanied by known APC faces."

