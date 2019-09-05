Good morning, Concise News has selected for you, the top English Premier League (EPL) news roundup for today, 5th of September 2019.

Why He Can’t Leave Man Utd – Pogba’s Brother Gives Reasons

Manchester United superstar, Paul Pogba’s brother, Mathias has disclosed that the ‘knows he can’t leave’ Old Trafford, Concise News reports.

Mathias, who made a statement to Spanish television channel El Chiringuito regarding the Frenchman’s future at Old Trafford.

Pogba was heavily linked with a move away from United to join Real Madrid early the summer after he disclosed that he is ready for a new challenge.

He was keen on a move to the Spanish giants but Real Madrid refused to meet United’s £150m asking price for his services.

The France International brother’s comments were translated by the Metro and the defender reassures that his younger brother will ‘focus’ this season because of United’s lack of ‘great players’.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has been dealing with the extreme speculation of Pogba’s exit from United, chances of the constant rumours stopping also look increasingly as it was reported that Pogba has rejected a new deal with United.

Mathia’s point f view to Pogba’s future at United, he said: ”Paul knows that he cannot leave Manchester United so he’s going to focus on this season, it’s not easy right now, because he has a lot of responsibility in the team.”

”A lot of big players have left.

”The only great player is [David] De Gea, the goalkeeper, which means he’s going to have to put a lot of effort in every game.”

This is Pogba’s third season since re-signing with the Red Devils and speculation has been intense ever since the World Cup winner returned to England.

Tottenham Hotspur’s choice goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris, has admitted that their chance of winning the Premier League trophy this season is uncertain due to something “missing” from the team.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side ended fourth last season as they reached the final of the Champions League, where they were thrashed 2-0 by Liverpool.

However, Hotspur were following with 27 points behind Manchester City, who won the title and 26 points behind Liverpool, who finished as the runners up.

Lloris point of view, speaking about their competence, Lloris told Sky Sports that Tottenham will once again finish way short of the duo.

The 32-years-old French International predicted that both Liverpool and Man City are well equipped with skilled players and have more chances than others.

Lloris said: “Liverpool and Man City have the experience and they are really competitive.

“I think, at the moment, there’s something missing from us. We will see later in the season because things turn very quickly in football.

“The most important thing is we focus on ourselves, to get points, to get consistency in the league. And we will see where we are in the table in April, in March.

“That is the moment when you can win or lose European places or trophies. At the moment, we don’t want to lose focus on that type of question.”

Former Arsenal attacker, Henrikh Mkhitaryan has disclosed that he left the club because he was unhappy over lack of playing time, Concise News reports.

The Armenia international has revealed that not having enough chance to play at Arsenal pushed him to consider a last-minute loan transfer to Roma.

Mkhitaryan was signed in January 2018 by former Gunners manager, Arsene Wenger, as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who left for Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old made three appearances this season before leaving for Serie A.

“Everything happened on the last day right after the Tottenham game I got a call from my agent.

“He told me that I have to fly to Rome the next day to have a medical with the team and also sign a contract.

“It is a great opportunity for me as I didn’t get a lot of playing time,” Mkhitaryan said ahead of Armenia’s match against Italy.

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has fumed at his players after they played draw against Southampton last weekend, described their performance as “a joke”, according to the UK Sun.

Solskjaer’s side they failed to beat Southampton after they ended the game in a 1-1 draw, Danie James gave United the lead, before Jannik Vestergaard’s second-half header secured both sides sharing of the points.

The Norwegian was berated over his team’s performance and made it known to his players in the dressing room afterwards.

United Manager was particularly irritated with his side’s inability to sealed their chances and placed the team ahead, having also taken the edge against Wolves only to be paid back with equalizer in the second half.

Solskjaer, who described his players’ mentality as “embarrassing” and accused the players of playing for themselves too much and ignoring the tactics.

But he did not single fingered any player, he made it known that he felt some of the squad were not putting in enough effort and were letting the rest of the side down.

In a similar development, Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has shown dissatisfaction over Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid’s keen pursuit of Paul Pogba, Concise News reports.

The World Cup Winner was reportedly linked to Real after he was expected to bows out of Old Trafford for the second time during the summer transfer window.

Pogba declared that he wanted a “new challenge” and made known his desire to join Madrid to play under manager Zidane.

The Spanish giants were determined to seal a deal with Manchester United but were shied off because they did not have enough money left, after heavy spending on Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy and Eder Militao.

According to The Evening Standard, Solskjaer refused to criticise Pogba after he hinted at leaving Old Trafford but was irritated by Zidane’s lack of discretion regarding a possible deal.

It was also claimed that the 26-year-old French International was aware since June that he would be staying back at Manchester United.

Monaco have the option to permanently sign Bakayoko from Chelsea (AFP/Getty Images)

France international Tiemoue Bakayoko insists he is not taking a step down by leaving Chelsea to re-join Monaco, Concise News reports.

The 25-year-old has returned to his former club on a season-long loan, while the Ligue 1 side also have the option to buy the midfielder at the end of the campaign.

After signing from Monaco for £40 million in 2017, Bakayoko struggled during his first season at Chelsea and was subsequently loaned out to AC Milan last term.

Bakayoko returned to Stamford Bridge in the summer for pre-season training but Frank Lampard has allowed the French midfielder to leave the club.

“There was a good opportunity to come back here in a very good project,’ said Bakayoko.

“I want to try to perform well on the pitch to help the club reach its objectives. ‘Les Bleus, I think about it, but it will come as and when.

“I come back with a new standing, I really want to bring to this group what I have learned and to try to transmit more confidence here.”

This is all EPL stories for today, have a wonderful day.