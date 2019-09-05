Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Bayelsa State news online headlines for today, September 5th, 2019.

The Senator representing Bayelsa Central at the National Assembly, Douye Diri, has emerged winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary for the state.

Concise News reports that the exercise, which began at 11:30 pm on Tuesday night and ended at 5:00 am Wednesday morning, was conducted at the Dr Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre, Yenagoa.

The primary was attended by former President Goodluck Jonathan, Governor Seriake Dickson and other major stakeholders of the party.

In his address, immediately after the counting of ballots, the chairman of the electoral committee and Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, declared Diri winner of the election having met all the conditions and got the highest number of votes.

Ishaku said Diri defeated 19 other aspirants to emerge the PDP candidate for the forthcoming November 16 governorship election in the state.

Out of a total of 1,244 accredited delegates, Douye Diri secured 561 votes to beat his closest rival Chief Ndutimi Alaibe, who pulled 365 votes.

Keniebi Okoko, son of a former national President of the Ijaw National Congress and Professor of Political Science, Kimse Okoko, finished third with 142 votes.

Diri was believed to be the preferred candidate of the state governor, Seriake Dickson, for the Restoration Caucus in the state chapter of the PDP.

David Lyon has emerged as the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary for the November 16 Bayelsa State Governorship election.

Concise News reports that Lyon was declared the winner by the Collation Officer Senator Emmanuel Ocheja.

Ocheja said the oil magnate polled 42,138 votes to defeat five other aspirants.

Mrs Desiye Nsirim garnered 1, 5333 votes, while Ebitimi Amgbare polled 633 votes and finished third.

While the immediate past Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Heineken Lokpobiri, garnered 571 votes to come fourth and Ongoebi Etebu and Prince Preye Aganaba got 564 and 354 votes each.

Senator Ocheja, who was recognized by the national and state officers of the party, disclosed that he was standing in for the Returning Officer and Governor of Yobe State, Ibrahim Gaidam, whom he said was unavoidably absent.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has boasted that his party would win the governorship election scheduled for November 16, 2019.

Concise News learned that Diri, in a statement issued by his campaign office, said the victory was assured if they work in unity.

Ex-Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Ndutimi Alaibe has accepted the outcome of the recent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary for Bayelsa state.

Concise News reports that Alaibe emerged as the first runner up with 365 votes, as against the 561 votes garnered by the winner of the election Senator Douye Diri.

“As we are all aware, the election to determine the PDP candidate for the November 16 governorship race in Bayelsa State has been conducted. Even with all the inarguable inherent flaws bordering on crass disrespect for legal procedures and party guidelines, a winner has been declared,” he said in a statement.

The Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has said the commission would deploy 24,000 ad-hoc staff for the November 16 Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections.

Concise News learned that the INEC Chairman made this known in an interview in Abuja where he said the staff would go through training ahead of the off-cycle election.

Yakubu added that for security training, the commission had written the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu.

This news medium understands that INEC had earlier announced plans for the upcoming Bayelsa and Kogi governorship elections which will hold simultaneously in the two states.

