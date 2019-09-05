Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Bayelsa State news online headlines for today, September 5th, 2019.

The Senator representing Bayelsa Central at the National Assembly, Douye Diri, has emerged winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election in the state.

Concise News reports that the exercise, which began at 11:30 pm on Tuesday night and ended at 5:00 am Wednesday morning, was conducted at the Dr Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre, Yenagoa.

The primary election was attended by former President Goodluck Jonathan, Governor Seriake Dickson and other major stakeholders of the party.

In his address, immediately after the counting of ballots, the chairman of the electoral committee and Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, declared Diri winner of the election having met all the conditions and got the highest number of votes.

Ishaku said Diri defeated 19 other aspirants to emerge the PDP candidate for the forthcoming November 16 governorship election in the state.

Out of a total of 1,244 accredited delegates, Douye Diri secured 561 votes to beat his closest rival Chief Ndutimi Alaibe, who pulled 365 votes.

Keniebi Okoko, son of a former national President of the Ijaw National Congress and Professor of Political Science, Kimse Okoko, got the third position in the primaries with 142 votes.

Diri was believed to be the preferred candidate of the state governor, Seriake Dickson, for the Restoration Caucus in the state chapter of the PDP.

Prior to the voting, delegates were accredited at the Ijaw House on the Sani Abacha Expressway from where they were conveyed to the Dr Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre.

The exercise was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) led the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Monday Tom Udoh. Continue reading here.

David Lyon has emerged as the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Bayelsa State Governorship election slated for November 16, 2019.

Concise News reports that Lyon was declared the flag-bearer of the APC by the Collation Officer Senator Emmanuel Ocheja.

Ocheja said the oil magnate polled a vote of 42,138, to defeat five other aspirants.

Other aspirants who came close are Mrs Desiye Nsirim, who garnered 1, 5333 came a distant second, while Ebitimi Amgbare polled 633 votes and came third.

While the immediate past Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, garnered 571 votes to come fourth and Ongoebi Etebu and Prince Preye Aganaba got 564 and 354 votes respectively.

Senator Ocheja, who was recognized by the national and state officers of the party, disclosed that he was standing in for the Returning Officer and Governor of Yobe State Ibrahim Gaidam, whom he said was absent for an unavoidable reason.

According to him, six aspirants contested for the primary election and the mode of the primaries was ‘Direct Primaries’ ‘Option A-4, ‘ adopted by the state stakeholders and leaders of the party in the state and the National Executive Committee (NEC), of the party.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has boasted that his party will triumphant in the governorship election slated for November 16, 2019, in the state.

Diri, who bragged that the PDP would emerge victorious in the forthcoming election if chieftains of the party gird their loins.

Concise News learned that Diri, in a statement issued through his campaign office, the governorship candidate said the victory is assured if they work in unity, he added that he will not disappoint his supporters and the people of the state.

The statement partly reads: “We are humbled and elated by the massive show of solidarity and the sacrifices made by the delegates to ensure that the distinguished Senator emerges victorious in what has gone down as the most competitive governorship primary in the state. To continue reading, click here.

Ex-Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC), Ndutimi Alaibe, has accepted the outcome of the just concluded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), primaries in Bayelsa State.

Concise News reports that Alaibe, in a statement said that even after the outcome of the election, the delegates, whether coercively or voluntarily have spoken even if their voices do not represent the voice of the people.

It was gathered that Alaibe emerged as the first runner up with the total votes of 365, as against the 561 votes garnered by the winner of the primaries, Senator Douye Diri.

According to him, “as we are all aware, the election to determine the PDP candidate for the November 16 governorship race in Bayelsa State has been conducted. Even with all the inarguable inherent flaws bordering on crass disrespect for legal procedures and party guidelines, a winner has been declared.

The statement partly read: “My decision to seek election as Governor of Bayelsa State was based both on the collective opinion of respected stakeholders of our beloved state and a personal conviction that I have what it takes to make the difference in the economic development of our state.

”Having travelled the same route more than once, I took time to pray, plan my strategies and carry out wider consultations more than I had ever done in the past.

“My sincere desire was to bring into governance my experiences and exposures both in the public and private sectors spanning more than three decades. Continue reading, click here.

The Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmood Yakubu has said the commission would deploy 24,000 ad-hoc staff for the Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections coming up on November 16.

Concise News learned that the INEC Chairman made this known in an interview in Abuja where he said the staff would go through training ahead of the off-cycle election.

Yakubu added that for security training, the commission had written the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu.

This news medium understands that INEC had earlier announced plans for the upcoming Bayelsa and Kogi governorship elections which will hold simultaneously in the two states on November 16.

According to the INEC Chairman, the parties’ governorship primaries in both states are expected to end by September 5.

”In Bayelsa State, we are going to record 9,000 ad hoc staff and for Kogi, we are going to have about 15,000. We have to train them so we need to start early,” he said.

”And for security training, we have written the Inspector General of Police for the commencement of security training.”

