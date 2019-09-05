The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will not win the 2019 Kogi State Governorship elections, according to the prophecy of Primate Elijah Ayodele.

Concise News learned that Primate Ayodele in his prophecy for the Kogi Guber polls, urged the PDP to field Senator Dino Melaye if it wants to win the seat.

He also warned that failure to give the ticket to Dino means an automatic win for Governor Yahaya Bello’s All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 16 election.

“I have said it that these prophecies will come to pass unless the important things are done to forestall them,” he said.

“If PDP wants to win the forthcoming election, Dino Melaye is the best bet for the ticket, otherwise APC will retain the seat.”

However, the prophecy and counsel of the founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Ejigbo, Lagos, may have put the opposition PDP in trouble.

This is because the party on Wednesday choose Musa Wada as the governorship candidate for the Saturday, November 16 election in Kogi state.

This rules out Dino Melaye from the contest as the clergyman had counselled the PDP.

Dino Rejects Results

Dino Melaye has rejected the outcome of the governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 16 Kogi election.

Concise News reports that Musa Wada was announced as the winner and candidate of the party after beating 12 other aspirants, including Melaye, in the election conducted on Tuesday in Lokoja, the state capital.

Chairman of the governorship primary election committee, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state, told newsmen on Wednesday that Wada polled 748 votes.

He said that while Abubakar Ibrahim finished second with 710 votes, the immediate past Governor of the state, Idris Ichala Wada, came third with 345.

Fintiri also announced that Melaye got 70 votes, Aminu Abubakar Suleiman polled 55, while Victor Adoji followed with 54.

As for Erico Ahmeh, he got 42 votes, 11 people voted for AVM Salihu Atawodi (rtd), Mohamed Shaibu got four votes, Bayo Averehi had to, Emmanuel Omebije polled nine, and Mrs Grace Adejoh scored 0.