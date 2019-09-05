Some Nigerians have taken to social media to mock Senator Dino Melaye for losing in the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship primary for the November 16 election in Kogi.

Concise News had reported that the Chairman of the governorship primary election committee, Ahamdu Fintiri, announced Wednesday Musa Wada as the winner after polling 748 votes.

The next aspirant was Abubakar Idris with 710 votes, former governor Captain Idris Wada came third, while Senator Dino Melaye came fourth.

Wada, from Dekina area of Kogi, is Captain Idris Wada’s younger brother and also an in-law to another former governor Idris Ibrahim.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

It is rediculous to declare a final result of Pdp Governorship primary election in Kogi State when my votes sorted out yesterday in 8 out of 10 ballot boxes are missing. Only to declare votes in 2 out of 10 ballot boxes as my votes. Totally unacceptable. Senator Dino Melaye — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) September 4, 2019

Chai Dino Malaye Scored 70 Votes , Sustain An Injury And Cried Out That His Mandate Has Been Stolen 🤣🤣🤣 PDP In KOGI Simply Said No To Dinophobia All I See Is VICTORY For Gov YAHAYA BELLO @Mr_Allwell pic.twitter.com/cGpJm3QC5j — Willy Ibimina Jim George #Journalist_Mindset🇳🇬 (@Journalist_Mind) September 4, 2019

Dino was beaten both literally and figuratively. Incidentally, like his leader Saraki, he came third in a PDP delegate primary. Silver lining their — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) September 4, 2019

Dino Melaye is a restless creature though. I still don't understand why an adult with that kind of riches at his disposal is always constituting nuisance all over the place. It is as if he's suffering from narcissistic personality disorder or histrionic personal disorder. — KUKUTE (@Ade_Nurayn) September 5, 2019

Dino Melaye that want to be Kogi State Governor cannot even come second in PDP Kogi Primary. To think he was already challenging Yahaya Bello as if he is the candidate to beat. By the time Appeal & Supreme courts sack him, he will finally retire to music-drama @ijaola_ibrahim — Treasure 🎗 (@TreasureNgr) September 4, 2019

Hahaha Dino! Sidon for one place and keep kwayet, Mba! Now look! — Thankfulbee♥ (@beebah5) September 5, 2019

Melaye reacts to defeat

Melaye said, “It is ridiculous to declare a final result of PDP Governorship primary election in Kogi State when my votes sorted out yesterday in 8 out of 10 ballot boxes are missing.

“Only to declare votes in 2 out of 10 ballot boxes as my votes. Totally unacceptable. Senator Dino Melaye.”