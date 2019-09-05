Juventus are keeping eye on three senior Manchester United players ahead of next summer transfer, Concise News understands.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, the three players listed include David de Gea; Eric Bailly and Nemanja Matic.

Juve ceased the advantage of the free transfer market to their benefit, by signing Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal, after the expiration of his contract.

Meanwhile, it is becoming obvious that the Italian champions have started planning up a shortlist of players, who will be on a free contract in one year’s time if they fail to renew their contract.

The list includes David Silva and Christian Eriksen, who are both ready to bid farewell to their current clubs at the end of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Juventus started their season with a slender win over Parma as Cristiano Ronaldo goal was ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee VAR, Concise News reports.

Manager Maurizio Sarri did not travel with the team to Parma after receiving treatment for pneumonia as he will also miss next week’s fixture against Napoli at Allianz Stadium.

Captain Giorgio Chiellini scored the Serie A champions’ goal, poking in from close range after Alex Sandro mis-hit a shot from a corner.

Ronaldo looked to have doubled his side’s lead but his head was judged to have been narrowly offside by VAR.

Juve’s £67.5m summer signing Matthijs de Ligt was an unused substitute.

Aaron Ramsey, who joined from Arsenal in the summer, did not make the matchday squad.