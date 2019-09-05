Malaysian-based Nigerian philanthropist Hushpuppi has gifted Dangote’s Ghanaian billionaire rival, Shatta Bandle with a mini Ferrari on his birthday.

Concise News understands that Bandle who is a dwarf became more popular when a video of him flaunting dollar notes went viral.

In the video, he had claimed to be richer than Nigerian business magnate and Africa’s richest man , Aliko Dangote, while also stating that he was ready to sign both Davido and Wizkid to his record label.

Felicitating with him on his birthday, Hushpuppi who is known for a flamboyant lifestyle made fun of Bandle by getting him a mini Ferrari, while he drove the main one.

Sharing the video of the gift on Instagram, Hushpuppi said the Ferrari is just like Bandle’s size.

Watch the video below