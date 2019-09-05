Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has fumed at his players after they played draw against Southampton last weekend, described their performance as “a joke”, according to the UK Sun.

Solskjaer’s side they failed to beat Southampton after they ended the game in a 1-1 draw, Danie James gave United the lead, before Jannik Vestergaard’s second-half header secured both sides sharing of the points.

The Norwegian was berated over his team’s performance and made it known to his players in the dressing room afterwards.

United Manager was particularly irritated with his side’s inability to sealed their chances and placed the team ahead, having also taken the edge against Wolves only to be paid back with equalizer in the second half.

Solskjaer, who described his players’ mentality as “embarrassing” and accused the players of playing for themselves too much and ignoring the tactics.

But he did not single fingered any player, he made it known that he felt some of the squad were not putting in enough effort and were letting the rest of the side down.

Solskjaer Boils At Zidane Over Pogba Chase

In a similar development, Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has shown dissatisfaction over Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid’s keen pursuit of Paul Pogba, Concise News reports.

The World Cup Winner was reportedly linked to Real after he was expected to bows out of Old Trafford for the second time during the summer transfer window.

Pogba declared that he wanted a “new challenge” and made known his desire to join Madrid to play under manager Zidane.

The Spanish giants were determined to seal a deal with Manchester United but were shied off because they did not have enough money left, after heavy spending on Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy and Eder Militao.

According to The Evening Standard, Solskjaer refused to criticise Pogba after he hinted at leaving Old Trafford but was irritated by Zidane’s lack of discretion regarding a possible deal.

It was also claimed that the 26-year-old French International was aware since June that he would be staying back at Manchester United.