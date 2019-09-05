FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 2019: See Full List Of Candidates Revealed

FIFPro and FIFA have on Thursday revealed the 55 names in contention for the FIFA FIFPro Men’s World11 2019.

Concise News reports that the World11 is decided by the players, for the players and involves votes from thousands of professional footballers from across the world.

During voting, the players each select one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders and three forwards.

In the list announced today, Brazilians make up ten of the 55 names, with France (seven) and Spain (six) also well represented in the list of candidates.

A total of 35 players currently ply their trade at four gigantic clubs: FC Barcelona (11), Real Madrid (nine), Manchester City (eight) and Liverpool (seven), with 11 other club sides represented by the remaining 20 names.

Find below all the 55 players selected:

Goalkeepers (5)

Alisson Becker (BRA) – Liverpool FC David De Gea (ESP) – Manchester United Ederson Moraes (BRA) – Manchester City Jan Oblak (SVN) – Atletico Madrid Marc-Andre ter Stegen (GER) – FC Barcelona

Defenders (20)

Jordi Alba (ESP) – FC Barcelona Trent Alexander-Arnold (ENG) – Liverpool FC Dani Alves (BRA) – Paris Saint-Germain / Sao Paulo FC Joao Cancelo (POR) – Juventus / Manchester City Daniel Carvajal (ESP) – Real Madrid Giorgio Chiellini (ITA) – Juventus Matthijs de Ligt (NED) – Ajax / Juventus Diego Godin (URU) – Atletico Madrid / Internazionale Joshua Kimmich (GER) – Bayern Munich Kalidou Koulibaly (SEN) – SSC Napoli Aymeric Laporte (FRA) – Manchester City Marcelo (BRA) – Real Madrid Gerard Pique (ESP) – FC Barcelona Sergio Ramos (ESP) – Real Madrid Andrew Robertson (SCO) – Liverpool FC Alex Sandro (BRA) – Juventus Thiago Silva (BRA) – Paris Saint-Germain Virgil van Dijk (NED) – Liverpool FC Raphael Varane (FRA) – Real Madrid Kyle Walker (ENG) – Manchester City

Midfielders (15)

Sergio Busquets (ESP) – FC Barcelona Casemiro (BRA) – Real Madrid Kevin de Bruyne (BEL) – Manchester City Frenkie de Jong (NED) – Ajax / FC Barcelona Christian Eriksen (DEN) – Tottenham Hotspur Eden Hazard (BEL) – Chelsea FC / Real Madrid N’Golo Kante (FRA) – Chelsea FC Toni Kroos (GER) – Real Madrid Arthur Melo (BRA) – FC Barcelona Luka Modric (CRO) – Real Madrid Paul Pogba (FRA) – Manchester United Ivan Rakitic (CRO) – FC Barcelona Bernardo Silva (POR) – Manchester City Dusan Tadic (SRB) – Ajax Arturo Vidal (CHI) – FC Barcelona

Forwards (15)

Sergio Aguero (ARG) – Manchester City Karim Benzema (FRA) – Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo (POR) – Juventus Roberto Firmino (BRA) – Liverpool FC Antoine Griezmann (FRA) – Atletico Madrid / FC Barcelona Son Heungmin (KOR) – Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane (ENG) – Tottenham Hotspur Robert Lewandowski (POL) – Bayern Munich Sadio Mane (SEN) – Liverpool FC Kylian Mbappe (FRA) – Paris Saint-Germain Lionel Messi (ARG) – FC Barcelona Neymar (BRA) – Paris Saint-Germain Mohamed Salah (EGY) – Liverpool FC Raheem Sterling (ENG) – Manchester City Luis Suarez (URU) – FC Barcelona

The final FIFA FIFPro Men’s World11 2019 will be announced at The Best FIFA Football Award ceremony at the Teatro alla Scala on Monday 23 September.

During the ceremony, the FIFA FIFPro Women’s World11, The Best FIFA Men’s Player and Coach, The Best FIFA Women’s Player and Coach, The Best FIFA Men’s and Women’s Goalkeeper, the FIFA Puskás Award, the FIFA Fan Award and the FIFA Fair Play Award for 2019 will all also be presented.