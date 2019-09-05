Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky‘s mentee, James Brown has slammed the federal government, saying it has failed in saving lives of its citizens.

Concise News understands that this is coming days after South Africa launched a fresh attack on foreigners residing in the country.

Brown, in a video said he feels ashamed being a Nigerian, adding that the government has misplaced its priority by chasing Bobrisky who was arrested on his 28th birthday.

In the video, the cross-dresser could be heard saying “Nigerian has the time to chase people doing birthday party, pursuing irrelevant things, useless things that would not put food on the table and will not save people’s life.”

Meanwhile, Brown returned to male style of dressing after Bobrisky was arrested on August 31 days for slamming the Director General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) Olusegun Runsewe.

Taking to his Snapchat handle, Brown shared new photos of himself wearing male outfits, while noting that he had to put on male outfits before his case also gets taken up by authorities.