Cesc Fabregas has revealed he rejected the chance to join Real Madrid few times while at Arsenal, Concise News understands.

Fabregas moved to Arsenal’s academy in 2003 at the age of 16 and made his first-team debut for the club later that year.

The Spanish midfielder went on to appear in more than 300 games for the Gunners and help the club win the FA Cup and entered the Champions League final in 2006.

The former Chelsea player; however, left Arsenal in 2011 to join Barcelona after he rejected a number of opportunities to seal a deal with Real Madrid before joining the Catalans.

Speaking on how Real Madrid called him to play for the club, Fabregas told AS: “They [Real Madrid] called me more than once or twice.

“The first time I was very young. I was 18 and they offered me a big salary, but I felt like I belonged at Arsenal.

“Wenger had bet the farm on me. I couldn’t leave. In any case, I’ll always be grateful to Madrid for the way they treated me.

“When I was 23 I had a serious calf injury and they sent me a really nice message.

“I’m grateful for their interest in me but I always dreamed of playing for Barcelona and if I felt that way it was for a reason. It all worked out pretty well for me.”

Recall that the former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has named Mateo Kovacic and Ethan Ampadu as reliable replacements for Cesc Fabregas.

Following the Blues’ mauling of hopeless Huddersfield Town at the hands of Eden Hazard and Juventus loanee Gonzalo Higuain on Saturday, Sarri revealed who he considers as replacements for Fabregas, who left for Monaco in January.

“I have to try with our own players,” he said (via Football London). “So, I think Mateo Kovacic could be a very good option. A very good option, then we need to recover completely Ruben Loftus-Cheek, after his back problem.

“Then, we can play sometimes with Kovacic as a central midfielder and then Jorginho will be able to rest. We are trying in training with two players; the first is Ethan Ampadu and the second is Kovacic.

“It may be that for the characteristics, Kovacic is more suitable for this team.”

“As you know, Ampadu is more defensive. Kovacic is really close to Jorginho in moving the ball really fast at one-touch. In the future, I think he will be able to do this position well,” added Sarri.