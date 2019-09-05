Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not happy with Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid’s keen pursuit of Paul Pogba, Concise News reports.

The World Cup Winner was reportedly linked to Real after he was expected to leave Old Trafford for the second time during the summer transfer window.

Pogba declared that he wanted a “new challenge” and made known his desire to join Madrid to play under manager Zidane.

The Spanish giants were determined to seal a deal with United but could not because they did not have enough money left, after heavy spending on Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy and Eder Militao.

According to The Evening Standard, Solskjaer refused to criticise Pogba after he hinted at leaving Old Trafford but was irritated by Zidane’s lack of discretion regarding a possible deal.

It was also claimed that the 26-year-old France International was aware since June that he would remain with the Old Trafford club.