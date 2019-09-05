Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has shown dissatisfaction over Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid’s keen pursuit of Paul Pogba, Concise News reports.

The World Cup Winner was reportedly linked to Real after he was expected to bows out of Old Trafford for the second time during the summer transfer window.

Pogba declared that he wanted a “new challenge” and made known his desire to join Madrid to play under manager Zidane.

The Spanish giants were determined to seal a deal with Manchester United but were shied off because they did not have enough money left, after heavy spending on Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy and Eder Militao.

According to The Evening Standard, Solskjaer refused to criticise Pogba after he hinted at leaving Old Trafford but was irritated by Zidane’s lack of discretion regarding a possible deal.

It was also claimed that the 26-year-old French International was aware since June that he would be staying back at Manchester United.

Pogba Takes Major Decision On Staying At Manchester United

In a similar development, Manchester United star Paul Pogba is not signing a new contract with the Premier League side despite his failed transfer to Real Madrid this summer, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Pogba had pushed for a move to Spain this summer but the deal could not materialise as United blocked it.

The Premier League side slammed a whopping £180million asking price on the Frenchman.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said over the weekend after the 2-2 draw with Southampton that Pogba would be staying at Old Trafford this term.

The Old Trafford would want to sign him on a new long-term deal, with two years left on his present contract.

They can activate another 12 months on that deal, but were confident they could convince Pogba to sign fresh terms once the transfer speculation subsided.

However, the World Cup winner has resisted all efforts to make his pen a new deal and believes his future is with Real Madrid.