Despite a blistering start to his Everton career, Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi has revealed that his teammates mock him on the training ground, Concise News reports.

The Nigerians has netted two goals so far for the Premier League outfit with two of them coming via headers.

He struck in the the Carabao Cup against Lincoln as well as in the league against Wolves following his £28m switch to the Toffees.

During his stay at the Emirates Stadium, Iwobi managed to score only one goal in the air and for his teammates at Everton, that has been a reason to make jest of him.

He, however, admitted getting better as he practices heading the balls in training.

“I don’t know what’s been happening, they [Everton teammates] laugh at me when I try to head the ball in training,” Iwobi told Everton website.

“But the practice has been paying off. I was just trying keep it on target [against Wolves]. I didn’t know I could jump that high.”

He also revealed that he is settling down well at Everton and is enjoying his time over there.

‘I have been welcomed really warmly and I want to help my team with goals and assists whenever I can,” the Nigerian added.

“I am enjoying myself and hopefully I will make more memories here. Our start has been okay and we will try to take that on after the international break. But there is always room for improvement.”

Iwobi joined Everton on transfer deadline day in England last month and was part of the Nigerian side that clinched the bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

In is 16-year stint at the North London outfit, he played 148 times, bagged 15 goals, and won one FA Cup and two FA Community Shields.