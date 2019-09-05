DJ Cuppy Breaks Down In Tears (Video)

One of Nigeria’s leading Disc Jockey, DJ Cuppy, has caused a stir online after she was seen to have broken down in tears, Concise News reports.

The award-winning singer while in a chat with her fans suffered an emotional breakdown on social media.

The “Gelato” singer, who had an Instagram live interactive session with her fans on Wednesday, began crying uncontrollably and abruptly ended the session without giving an explanation.

After this, fans have expressed their concern and worries to know the reason for her breakdown.

Many suggest it is due to the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians by South Africans while others jokingly suggested that perhaps she listened to her songs.

As at the time filing in this report, DJ Cuppy is yet to tell the general public why she could not control her emotional breakdown.

Watch video: