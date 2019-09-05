Davido Announces Wedding Date

Multi-award-winning songwriter, Davido has assured his fans and Nigerians that his wedding with his girlfriend, Chioma, will be taking place next year, 2020.

Concise News understands that he made this known in an interview with Beat FM on Wednesday, August 4th.

The singer revealed more about his upcoming wedding to his lover, making clear the reports about her rumoured pregnancy.

The 27-year-old singer who held his introduction on Monday, revealed the wedding will hold in 2020, saying, “We have not started all those plans yet. 2020 is the year for sure”.

On if Chioma is expecting a baby, Davido replied; “Wait and see now.”

Watch the interview below:

Recall that it was reported when Davido started his marriage rites with Chioma after they had gone for introduction in the home of the latter.

The CEO visited Chioma’s family for the introduction ceremony and did not hesitate to share the good news on social media.