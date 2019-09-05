Boris Johnson Pledges Extra £2bn For Brexit Delivery

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government, on Wednesday, promised to set aside an extra 2 billion pounds (2.4 billion dollars) for Brexit delivery.

Concise News reports that this was, however, a move dismissed as “pre-election stunt’’ by the opposition Labour party.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid also promised an increase of 13.8 billion pounds in day-to-day spending to deliver on the public’s priorities as well as more funds for health and other public services.

“Within my first few days as chancellor, I provided 2.1 billion pounds of extra funding for Brexit and ‘no deal’ preparedness.

“today, I can announce that we provide a further 2 billion pounds for Brexit delivery next year as well.’’

Johnson has urged opposition lawmakers to back his plan for a snap election on October 15 if, as expected, they support a bill to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

Labour’s shadow chancellor John McDonnell, in response to Javid’s statement said “nobody could mistake this one-off pre-election stunt for a real end to a decade of austerity.

“After years of slash and burn, today’s announcements add up to less than one third of the 47 billion pounds of cuts this government has voted through since 2010.’’

UK government gives up trying to stop Brexit delay bill in parliament

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson’s government abandoned attempts in the upper house of parliament to block a law aimed at stopping the country from leaving the European Union (EU) without a deal.

The move paved the way for Johnson being required to ask the EU for a three-month extension to the Brexit deadline if he fails to reach a renegotiated transition deal with the bloc by the middle of October.

Johnson has said he is opposed to an extension and that he is prepared to take Britain out of the EU without a deal if necessary.

Conservative Party members of the upper house of parliament had tabled a series of amendments in an attempt to run down the clock on the delay bill and prevent it being passed before parliament is suspended on Monday.

But in the early hours of Thursday, the government in the upper house, known as the House of Lords, announced it was dropping its opposition to the legislation.

Richard Newby, an opposition member of the Lords, who had taken his duvet to parliament in preparation to spend the night discussing the law, said the government dropped its opposition after suffering heavy defeats on some of the proposed amendments.

“There was a realisation by those on the other side that this was more than usually stupid, and they were looking stupid, and we needed to find a way forward,’’ he told BBC Radio.