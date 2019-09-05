Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has said South Governors will not apology to the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the pro-Biafra group had in a recent letter asked South East governors to apologise to them, among other things.

Dear SE governors (minus Ihedioha),” IPOB had written, “With all due respects your Excellencies, before anybody believes your recent contrite assertions that you were not briefed or otherwise complicit in the 2017 Python Dance military operations that claimed the precious lives of your innocent citizens, you need to do more, including but not limited to the following recommendations:

“You must, as you did in September 2017, gather together and de-proscribe IPOB; and then render a heart-felt, sincere public apology for hurriedly resorting to a course of action that was wrong (and dangerous) in all of its ramifications.”

It added: “You must go on record by writing to the National Assembly, informing it that it is now your reconsidered position that the President had violated the Constitution by launching combat military operations in your States and against your people without first declaring a ‘state of emergency’ as required by Section 305 of the Constitution, thereby committing a “gross misconduct” that should trigger the fell consequences of Section 143(2)(b) of the Constitution.

“Hint: If Python Dance was constitutional, you wouldn’t be spiritedly disclaiming it, as you’re now doing. You would, instead, be condoning or defending it or even calling for more of it.”

However, Umahi who spoke on Thursday in Abuja after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari said “We have no apology to tender.”

According to him, the South-East governors did not proscribe IPOB because it didn’t have the power to do so.

Umahi noted that IPOB does not have the power to issue travel ban to the South East governors.

IPOB was proscribed by the Nigerian government in 2017 with its leader Nnamdi Kanu fleeing the country in the wake of the Operation Python Dance, also.

The group is seeking a secession of the South East and some parts of South South from Nigeria.