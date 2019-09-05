The leader of the banned Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) will be at the European Parliament in Germany on September 10th, 2019, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the visit of the pro-Biafra group leader is at the instance of members of the European Parliament.

Kanu who revealed this development on Thursday, tweeted that he would use the oppportunity to speak about the Biafra agitation.

He also said he would let the European Parliament know what Africa stands to gain if Biafra become a reality.

“I’m glad to accept the invitation of a few MEPs to address the burning issue of IPOB agitation and what a NEW BIAFRA means for Africa,” he said.

“I look forward to leading IPOB in Europe to the historic encounter.”

He gave the date and time for the meeting as follows:

Venue: EU Parliament Building, Brussels,

Date: 10 Sep. 2019

Time: 4-6pm EST

IPOB Demands Apology

Meanwhile, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, a Counsel to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu has written an open letter to Southeast governors, telling them to go back to the ‘constructive dialogue’ they were already having with Kanu, among other demands.

Concise News reports that the legal practitioner expressed his disappointment with Ndigbo leaders in the piece titled ‘Python Dance: An Open Letter To Southeast Governors’ released on Monday.

The letter read thus:

Dear SE governors (minus Ihedioha):

With all due respects your Excellencies, before anybody believes your recent contrite assertions that you were not briefed or otherwise complicit in the 2017 Python Dance military operations that claimed the precious lives of your innocent citizens, you need to do more, including but not limited to the following recommendations:

You must, as you did in September 2017, gather together and de-proscribe IPOB; and then render a heart-felt, sincere public apology for hurriedly resorting to a course of action that was wrong (and dangerous) in all of its ramifications.