A former presidential aspirant SKC Ogbonnia has claimed that the banned Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) was used and dumped by Ike Ekweremadu, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that members of the pro-Biafra group had last month attacked Senator Ekweremadu in Germany.

The German government has said it is now investigating the incident even though Ekweremadu said he holds nothing against his attackers.

In a piece on Sahara Reporters, Ogbonnia, however, alleged that the former Deputy Senate President betrayed Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB.

According to him, “The biggest beneficiary of the Biafran agitation thus far has been Ike Ekweremadu. Upon conniving with Senator Bukola Saraki to snatch the post of Deputy Senate President from the ruling APC, Ekweremadu knew he was in for trouble, big trouble.

“And President Buhari went after the Igbo senator and Saraki, the Senate President, like a tornado, including outright charges for forgery and corruption.

“The only strong defense the duo had at their disposal was to whip up the ethnic sentiment, and the Igbo saw an opportunity for revenge against Buhari.”

He further claimed that “Nnamdi Kanu sacrificed his freedom and the lives of many Biafran activists, so that Ike Ekweremadu could remain as the Deputy Senate President under Buhari.

“It is true that Ekweremadu provided support to the IPOB before and after Kanu’s detention, quite alright, including a portion of the bail money, but his support was utterly selfish and dreadfully deceitful.”

The author warned that, “the popularity of the public protest against Ekweremadu has shown that the Nigerian masses and IPOB have gotten wiser.”