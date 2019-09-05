Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Esther has revealed why she consented to Frodd’s relationship request, Concise News understands.

Esther, who was evicted on September 1 earlier turned Frodd down when he made his feelings known to her.

Recall that the duo shocked the fans of the reality TV show with their sudden love, after Biggie gave housemates ‘acts of kindness’ task where Esther encouraged Frodd not to relent in getting what he desires.

However, in a chat with Pulse, Esther revealed that she had agreed to date Frodd because of his persistence.

The 22-year-old lawyer said “Frodd is persistent with his friendship, I think that’s the kind of person that he is. Because he was always at it, always talking to me like I also reciprocated by talking back to him. And eventually, we just got close. When you spend time with somebody, it is bound to happen.”

Stating that Frodd is a good person, Esther said: “Our friendship wasn’t forced. But Frodd is very intense with his emotions and feelings and I am not that kind of a person. For me, it takes time to warm up to someone. It is really rare for me to just hit it off with people, but it does happen. But in that regards it didn’t happen like that.“

Asked if the Frodster would stand a test of time, she said:“I don’t know what the future holds, so I’m opened to the possibility that the future holds.”.

Esther further revealed that she never thought she would be the love interest of two housemates before going into the house.