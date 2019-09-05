Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Seyi has vowed to make Tacha get a third strike before the 99th day in the house, Concise News understands.

Seyi had made the vow when they engaged in heated argument, which generated after Tacha got angry at him for shouting her name.

The controversial housemate had warned him not to try it again, just as she said no housemate was permitted to shout her name.

Responding, Seyi said; “I’m really disappointed with someone who does not know how to say the truth at first hand. I’m very disappointed in you Tacha; last las na strike you go get because of this issue. I will make sure you get that third strike.”

Recall that the Port Harcourt first daughter once engaged in rift with evicted housemate, Joe for the same reason, after which she got a strike from Biggie who advised her to be calm in relating with others.