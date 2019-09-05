The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has boasted that his party will triumphant in the governorship election slated for November 16, 2019, in the state.

Diri, who bragged that the PDP would emerge victorious in the forthcoming election if chieftains of the party gird their loins.

Concise News learned that Diri, in a statement issued through his campaign office, the governorship candidate said the victory is assured if they work in unity, he added that he will not disappoint his supporters and the people of the state.

It was reported that the exercise, which began at 11:30 pm on Tuesday night and ended at 5:00 am Wednesday morning, was conducted at the Dr Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre, Yenagoa.

The primary election was attended by former President Goodluck Jonathan, Governor Seriake Dickson and other major stakeholders of the party.

The chairman of the electoral committee and Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, declared Diri winner of the election having met all the conditions and got the highest number of votes.

Ishaku said Diri defeated 19 other aspirants to emerge the PDP candidate for the forthcoming November 16 governorship election in the state.

Out of a total of 1,244 accredited delegates, Douye Diri secured 561 votes to beat his closest rival Chief Ndutimi Alaibe, who pulled 365 votes.

Keniebi Okoko, son of a former national President of the Ijaw National Congress and Professor of Political Science, Kimse Okoko, got the third position in the primaries with 142 votes.

Diri was believed to be the preferred candidate of the state governor, Seriake Dickson, for the Restoration Caucus in the state chapter of the PDP.

The statement partly reads: “We are humbled and elated by the massive show of solidarity and the sacrifices made by the delegates to ensure that the distinguished Senator emerges victorious in what has gone down as the most competitive governorship primary in the state.

“Our heartfelt gratitude also goes to our amiable leader, His Excellency the Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson, Governor of Bayelsa State for his display of uncommon political leadership and sagacity.

“Let us also commend the national leadership of our party and the Governor Darius Ishaku led committee for a job well done, especially for allowing a level playing field.”

The statement further reads: “We also appreciate PDP leaders and stakeholders, women, youths and Bayelsans for their support, prayers and wise counsel since we began this journey to move our state to greater heights.

“We acknowledge the efforts of other aspirants who gave their best shot for the ticket. Our victory is a collective one so we enjoin them as true party men to stand with us as we move closer to making this project a reality.

“In the days ahead, we shall storm communities across the eight local government areas to present to our people what we are bringing to the table in the next four years.

“It is going to be an interesting voyage as we intend to use the opportunity to discuss facts on competence, the prosperity of our people and stable governance as a whole.”