Ex-Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Ndutimi Alaibe has accepted the outcome of the recent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary for Bayelsa state.

Concise News reports that Alaibe emerged as the first runner up with 365 votes, as against the 561 votes garnered by the winner of the election Senator Douye Diri.

“As we are all aware, the election to determine the PDP candidate for the November 16 governorship race in Bayelsa State has been conducted. Even with all the inarguable inherent flaws bordering on crass disrespect for legal procedures and party guidelines, a winner has been declared,” he said in a statement.

The statement read: “My decision to seek election as Governor of Bayelsa State was based both on the collective opinion of respected stakeholders of our beloved state and a personal conviction that I have what it takes to make the difference in the economic development of our state.

“Having travelled the same route more than once, I took time to pray, plan my strategies and carry out wider consultations more than I had ever done in the past.

“My sincere desire was to bring into governance my experiences and exposures both in the public and private sectors spanning more than three decades. I came with a mission and a vision clearly articulated and made public. I was thrilled to see the Blue Economy Concept and Project Dolphin becoming household chants, especially among our vibrant youths.

“When we finally picked the Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms, we chose to run idea based campaign. We envisioned a state where electricity will run 24/7 in less than 18 months through planned utilisation of abundant but wasted gas resource.

“We looked forward to creating a permanent distance between our youth and violence by applying the same method we did in the Presidential Amnesty Programme—disarming, demobilising, rehabilitating and reintegrating them.

“We articulated programmes that would produce intellectual militants in place of violent militants. We thought of a booming economy based on sea-side industrialisation that would create jobs for our people.

“We thought of extensive road networks and bridges, functional health facilities, among others. Drawing from my modest experience at the Niger Delta Development Commission, my vision was to assemble a team of experts that would conceive and execute a 25-Year Development Plan for Bayelsa State—a plan that would outlive my administration—for the good of our people.

“From all indications, these lofty plans may have to be put on hold because the opportunity to execute them has been put on hold.

“We chose to run a decent campaign in line with the Constitution of our party, the PDP and the laws of Nigeria.”

Explaining further, Alaibi vowed never to engage or respond to acts of violence and abuse from any quarter.

“To my supporters and friends, let it be known that no one could have been more disappointed with the outcome of our governorship primary that held on Tuesday, September 3 than me. I know you are awfully disappointed too,” he added.

”But our disappointment is certainly not that the outcome was against our wish to obtain the mandate of our great party, but because of the obviously flawed process that led to the primary.

“We all know that the basis of our party is the Constitution in addition to the rules and regulations that we set for ourselves from inception in 1998, and the fact our party has become reformed.

“Consequently, for anything to be legitimate it must derive authority from our Constitution. Unfortunately, certain aspects of the processes of the just concluded primary election rudely violated the provisions of our Party Constitution.

“For instance, by the provisions of Section 50(1) of the Party Constitution, the authority to formulate guidelines for all matters relating to the governorship primary is vested in the NEC of the PDP.”

According to him, the election of Ad-Hoc delegates is one of such matters. Strangely, the panel set up to undertake the exercise simply imposed on us a list of electoral and returning officers prepared by the state officers of the party who are avowed members of the orchestrated Restoration Team. Thus, the process was deliberately handed over to the Restoration Team. Our protest was ignored.