AKA Replies Ice Prince After Asking Him Apologise

A-list Nigerian rapper, Ice Prince Zamani, has called on South African rapper, AKA, to apologise to Nigerians, Concise News report.

The multi-award-winning rapper made the call via his Twitter page as a reaction to the ongoing criticisms of AKA over his comments when South Africa lost against Nigeria during the African cup of nations.

The South African rapper has been under intense criticisms from Nigerians following the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Following this, the Nigerian rapper took to his twitter page to advise the South African rapper to apologise to Nigerians to end the death threats he has been receiving since the latest xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

“APOLOGISE IMMEDIATELY,” Ice prince wrote.

In his response, the South African leading artiste gave an unexpected to his friend, asking to know why he should plead.

“FOR WHAT?,” AKA responded to the tweet.

South Africans have also been commenting on the tweet, showing their support for their countryman via the microblogging site.