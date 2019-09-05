Veteran thespian Idowu Philips popularly called Iya Rainbow has embarked on a prayer session on the beach for the betterment of Nigeria.

Concise News understands that this follows series of occurrences in the country.

The 77-year-old was seen in a white garment standing close to the sea as she prayed fervently.

She could be heard saying “Nigeria is a great country with rich natural resources. It is widely called the giant of Africa. No doubt, it is a country in the eyes of foreigners who wish to invest their resources into the country.”

“Nigeria has continued to play a leading role in some sectors in Africa. And it has the potential to be a wider global player in the coming decades through the prayers of intercessory. The Bible says, Psalm 122:6, Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: they shall prosper that love thee.”

Iya Rainbow ventured into full-time acting after the death of her husband, Augustine Ayanfemi Phillips (who worked closely with the late patriarch of Nigerian Film Industry Sir Herbert Ogunde.

She has featured in several Nigerian films, including Apaadi, Eru, and Aje ni iya mi among others.

Watch the video below: