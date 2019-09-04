Kwara Mall has resumed operations for business after it employed police to guard the place against xenophobic revenge attack, Concise News reports.

This followed the killing of Nigerians residing in South Africa.

Information has it that the Mall employed police to take over the edifice on Tuesday evening.

The Kwara Police Command deployed its personnel to secure the facilities and prevent a reprisal attack on presumed businesses owned by South Africans.

Shop owners at the mall were told to close their shops latest 8:00 p.m to prevent hoodlums from looting the mall.

One of the shop owners, who preferred anonymity, said that the low presence of Police at the facility would not scare customers away.

He said Nigerians protest was supposed to be against the government and its lack of decisive action not against businesses that benefit the people.

“You burn and loot properties of South African businesses forgetting that they are insured and it is Nigerian insurance companies that will pay for it,” he said.