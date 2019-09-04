Mega superstar, Wizkid has slammed celebrities over their diverse reactions on the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians residing in South Africa.

South Africans had on Sunday begun fresh attacks, looting and burning of businesses and properties belonging to foreigners and in the process killed three people.

Despite the belief that everyone is entitled to their opinion, some celebrities have shaded each other ever since the news broke on social media platforms.

Reacting to this, Wizkid expressed his disappointment at their actions, saying it was not time for them to lambaste each other.

In a tweet, he said in part “I’ve seen so many insensitive and dumb stupid comments from You celebrities, Use your head! u fucking dumb fucks! People are dying foreal! Watch what you say!”

“Y’all want to go around preaching hate and fighting each other when the real problem is not even on social media! You clout chasing dick heads! #SayNoToXenophobicAttacks ! Fight the real problem! Government! Poverty! Education!” he added.

“If you don’t have anything sensible to say at this sensitive time pls just promote your music and fuck off. Nobody ask una papa for opinions !” He added.

Recall that billionaire, Hushpuppi blasted celebrities on Monday saying “FUCK YOU NIGERIAN CELEBRITIES THAT DONT SEE THIS AS A PROBLEM ENOUGH TO SPEAK ABOUT TILL NOW”

Responding, Tu face said “U don’t know what plans they have. U don’t know whats going on in their hearts. Pls let us be guided . One love.”

Also, Daddy Freeze had described Nigerian entertainers as hypocrites for not reacting to the xenophobic attacks, after which Juliet Ibrahim responded by saying “Change your mentality! Stop waiting around for someone else to start or lead before you get up and fight for your rights or yourself! Be a leader not a trend setter or a follower!”

In the same vein, Rapper, Ycee, and South African rapper, AKA, exchanged words over the xenophobic attacks.

On Wednesday Burna Boy blasted AKA after which he took trolls at MI Abaga in a tweet, saying “And @MI_Abaga it’s Fuck @akaworldwide from now on. And if you down with him, it’s Fuck you too. I respect you too much, please Don’t throw my respect out the window cuz I swear you will fly out with it.”