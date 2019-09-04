Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, revealed that the Nigerian government would ‘take up” the issue of attack on Nigerians with the South African government.

Concise News understands that Osinbajo made this known in a statement issued by his media aide, Laolu Akande while addressing journalists in Kano State, he said, the measure was to ensure that such attack “does not repeat itself.”

”President Muhammadu Buhari has dispatched a Special Envoy to convey

to his South African counterpart, President Cyril Ramaphosa, his concerns and also interact with his South African counterpart on the situation.

”Also, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, acting on the instruction of Mr President, has summoned the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria to get a brief on the situation.”

Osinbajo said: “Let me say first that these recent attacks are condemnable. It is very sad and very unfortunate that the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians living in South Africa are once again being destroyed with such wantonness and with such carelessness and recklessness.

“It is unfortunate because Nigeria and Nigerians invested a great deal in the destruction and the pulling down of apartheid.

The VP further said: ”Besides, these acts of bigotry are entirely contrary to the very ideals that all the great South African leaders including the present President fought for, and for which many gave their lives.

“Mr President has already spoken about this and obviously we are very concerned and certainly intend to take this up with the authorities in South Africa in order to ensure that this sort of thing does not repeat itself. This is absolutely unacceptable and unconscionable.”

Recall that the president has condemned the attack on Nigerians and their businesses in South Africa, calling for the intervention of the African Union (AU).

Concise News understands that the Presidential Aide on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Abike Dabiri-Erewa said this on Monday.

There were viral videos on Monday which showed widespread attacks on Nigerians and their businesses in South Africa.

According to the President of the Nigeria Union South Africa (NUSA) Adetola Olubajo, the attacks began on Sunday morning in Jeppestown area of Johannesburg when a building was set ablaze by an angry mob.

“The mob also looted several shops that were around the vicinity suspected to be owned by foreign nationals,” he told NAN. “But the Police later dispersed the mob and made some arrest.

“Late in the evening of Sunday, Sept. 1, a group of violent locals suspected to be Zulu hostel dwellers besieged Jules Street in Malvern, Johannesburg looted and burned shops/businesses.”

He added that “some businesses owned by foreign nationals were looted in Germiston on Sunday evening. A Nigerian-owned Internet Café and computer accessories business were among the looted shops in Germiston.

“When I got the sad news late yesterday (Sunday) evening, I immediately informed the Police in Jeppestown but lots of damage had been done already.

“The means of livelihood of people were looted and destroyed by fire overnight which has left many Nigerians traumatised.

“Nigerian-owned businesses were seriously affected. A car sales business owned by a Nigerian were among the several businesses set ablaze over the night.”

Reacting to the incident, Dabiri described it as said, adding that, she, however, cannot verify some of the videos.

”Sad, reports from South Africa attacking foreigners. I can’t verify most of the videos. However, whatever decisions to be taken now can only be at the Ministerial level,” she tweeted.

”AU intervention may be crucial. This is not what we should be doing to ourselves as Africans.”