Some South Africans have shaded songstress, Tiwa Savage who declared her intentions to cancel her performance at an upcoming event in the country.

Concise News reports that cancellation was triggered by the recent attacks on Nigerians residing in South Africa.

South Africans on Sunday begun fresh attacks, looting and burning of businesses and properties belonging to foreigners and in the process killed three people, while another is still receiving treatment for smoke inhalation

Taking to her Twitter handle in the early hours of Wednesday, Tiwa bemoaned the situation, while declaring that she would not be performing at the upcoming DSTV delicious Festival in Johannesburg later this month.

She tweeted “I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is SICK. For this reason I will NOT be performing at the upcoming DSTV delicious Festival in Johannesburg on the 21st of September. My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this.”

Seeing the tweet, some South African citizens slammed the singer

Below are some reactions gathered

And the Festival won't be canceled because you're not coming… You worth nothing here in South Africa pic.twitter.com/U3G9DZBt7L — 2013💔 😭🇿🇦 (@MadikelaMakgaba) September 4, 2019

While on it… please tell your fellow Nigerians to leave our country. The must go now. — Master P 🔥🔥 (@Master_P_61703) September 4, 2019

Guys who is this Tiwa Savage? She related to 21 Savage? pic.twitter.com/yaJsTC6TN8 — Cam'ron Troy (@KingKilla013) September 4, 2019

YOUR PROBLEM IS THAT YOU THINK YOU'RE IMPORTANT. THAT'S WHY. NONSENSE — STHEBE (@sthebeworldwide) September 4, 2019

You not even the big act, in our country. For you pulling out means nothing to us… You'll Nigerians like playing innocent, you wouldn't allow our residents to do this in your own country. 🖕 pic.twitter.com/uSyYzpFrqb — Sibusiso sbutso (@sbusithole95) September 4, 2019

Despite the fact that you’re misled and nobody even knew you before this tweet, I applaud your English. The first Nigerian on my timeline to construct a sentence and I didn’t wanna die after 💪🏿 — Tumelo Donovan (@Diskor_Disko) September 4, 2019