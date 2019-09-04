Some South Africans have shaded songstress, Tiwa Savage who declared her intentions to cancel her performance at an upcoming event in the country.

Concise News reports that cancellation was triggered by the recent attacks on Nigerians residing in South Africa.

South Africans on Sunday begun fresh attacks, looting and burning of businesses and properties belonging to foreigners and in the process killed three people, while another is still receiving treatment for smoke inhalation

Taking to her Twitter handle in the early hours of Wednesday, Tiwa bemoaned the situation, while declaring that she would not be performing at the upcoming DSTV delicious Festival in Johannesburg later this month.

She tweeted “I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is SICK. For this reason I will NOT be performing at the upcoming DSTV delicious Festival in Johannesburg on the 21st of September. My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this.”

Seeing the tweet, some South African citizens slammed the singer

