The immediate past Senate President, Bukola Saraki on Wednesday cautioned Nigerians against reprisal attacks on business ventures erroneously believed to be owned by South Africans in the country.

Concise News had reports that South Africans had on Sunday begun fresh attacks, looting and burning of businesses and properties belonging to foreigners and in the process killed three people, while another is still receiving treatment for smoke inhalation.

The attack which was second of it within a week began on Sunday morning in Jeppestown area of Johannesburg when a building was set on fire by angry mobs.

Later on Sunday evening, some group of violent locals suspected to be Zulu hostel dwellers attacked Jules street in Malvern, Johannesburg, looting and burning shops.

Similar violence had occurred on August 28 in Pretoria Business District as indigenes angered by the death of a taxi operator apparently thought to be killed by a Nigerian went on the rampage.

The said driver was, however, allegedly killed by a Tanzanian which sparked the violence that resorted to the looting of shops owned by Nigerians and some other foreigners in that country.

This online news medium reports that the government of South Africa had threatened a crackdown but has so far been unable to prevent acts of violence.

On August 28, President Muhammadu Buhari and his South African Counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa met on the sidelines of a Summit in Japan and both leaders agreed to meet in October.

This latest development indicates xenophobia will be top of the agenda when both leaders meet.

Against the backdrop of the xenophobic attack in South Africa, some aggrieved Nigerians had embarked on reprisal attacks on businesses owned by South Africans in the country.

The aggrieved youths attack some outlets of Shoprite, MultiChoice and MTN offices in some states.

However, Saraki who took to his twitter handle to react to the incident described the reprisal attack as “disheartening and disturbing.”

In a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle, Saraki wrote: “Videos of Nigerians engaging in reprisal attacks in Nigeria against businesses believed, in many cases erroneously, to be owned by South Africans is disheartening and disturbing. ”

As a people, we cannot allow ourselves to slip into the abyss of inhumanity and participate in the same action we condemned.”