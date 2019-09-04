Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has ordered for strict security around embassies, foreign missions, foreigners and their businesses within the country.

Concise News understands that the IGP gave this order to Police Commissioners and officers in the wake of attacks on Shoprite outlets in Lekki, Lagos Sate, on Tuesday.

In a statement, Wednesday, the IGP said, “To this end, all Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police across the Federation have been placed on red alert to ensure no similar violence is replicated within the country.”

According to Mohammed Adamu, three police officers were severely wounded and a police operational vehicle set ablaze during the attack.

This is as he noted that 125 suspects have been arrested over the incident with a great number of looted valuables recovered by the Police.

“While recognizing the rights of citizens to air their views on salient national issues as enshrined in our statutes, the Force reiterates that these must be done within the confines of the law,” the statement added.

“Miscreants and criminally-minded people who masquerade as genuine protesters are therefore warned to stay-off the streets of Nigeria as the Force will not hesitate to bring to bear the full weight of the law on any such law breaker.

“Parents and Guardians are therefore enjoined to prevail on their children and wards to desist from acts capable of causing breakdown of law and order in the country.

“Meanwhile, the Force has commenced investigations and profiling of the arrested suspects with a view to establishing their connection with the stealing, malicious damage, arson and disturbance of public peace on the day of the incident.”