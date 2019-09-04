Xenophobia: Paul Okoye Slams Nigerians Over Attack

Paul Okoye of the defunct group, Psquare, has through social media said that nobody wants Nigerians to be with them, Concise News reports.

Reacting to the Xenophobic attack, he recently shared a post listing the names of countries who do not want Nigerians to live with them.

Rudeboy, in his post, stated that Americans, Europeans, Asians, Africans even Nigerians don’t want to live with Nigerians.

According to him, this is because Nigerians have proven to be people that cannot be loved or associated with.

Paul Okoye went as far as saying that hell might not even accept Nigerians.

“American don’t want Nigerians, Europeans don’t want Nigerians, Asians don’t want Nigerians, South Africans don’t want Nigerians, Nigerians don’t want Nigerians.

“Na HELL Be that oh. There’s no guarantee that HELL sef Will accept us. We are done Unless our leaders start Reasoning,” he wrote.

Following his post, many have taken to the comment session to blast the singer, stating that it is insensitive.

Recall that some celebrities have as well taken to various social media to react about the incessant killings on Nigerians happening in South Africa.

This happened after the country on Sunday started fresh attacks, looting and burning of businesses and properties belonging to foreigners and in the process killed three people, while another is still receiving treatment for smoke inhalation.

Malaysian-based Nigerian philanthropist Hushpuppi slammed celebrities over their ‘silence’ on the attacks.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Hushpuppi wrote “After you all will want to post them and claim they are your besties, FUCK ALL MY SOUTH AFRICAN FRIENDS THAT DONT SEE THIS AS A PROBLEM AND FUCK YOU NIGERIAN CELEBRITIES THAT DONT SEE THIS AS A PROBLEM ENOUGH TO SPEAK ABOUT TILL NOW”

The celebrities have however taken to their Twitter handle to condemn the situation, with some saying Africans are their own problems.