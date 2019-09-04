A leader in telecommunications, MTN Nigeria has announced the closure of all its service outlets and offices till further notice.

Concise News reports that in a statement released on Wednesday, MTN said it has confirmed attacks on its facilities in Lagos, Ibadan and Uyo.

“MTN Nigeria Communications PLC confirms that over the last day, our facilities, customers and some of our stakeholders have been the subject of attacks in retaliation for the ongoing xenophobic situation in South Africa,” the statement read.

“We have confirmed reports of attacks in Lagos, Ibadan and Uyo.

“While we remain committed to providing uninterrupted services, the safety and security of our customers, staff and partners is our primary concern.

“All MTN stores and service centres will there be closed as a precaution until further notice.

“MTN condemns any acts of violence, prejudice and xenophobia and remains absolutely committed to ensuring a peaceful, harmonious and respectful relationship with all communities in Nigeria and across Africa.”

Earlier, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki cautioned Nigerians against reprisal attacks on South African businesses.

Aggrieved Nigerians had attacked some outlets of Shoprite, MultiChoice and MTN offices in some states.

However, Saraki who took to his twitter handle to react to the incident described the reprisal attack as “disheartening and disturbing.”

On Wednesday, the nation beefed up its security to avert retaliatory attacks.

It would be recalled that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday revealed that the Nigerian government would ‘take up” the issue of attack on Nigerians with the South African government.

Osinbajo made this known while addressing journalists in Kano State, saying the measure was to ensure that such attack “does not repeat itself.”

The Nigerian government also cautioned Nigerians against attacking South African companies operating in the country.

Speaking on behalf of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said targeting South African companies in Nigeria for attack was, for Nigerians, a classic case of “cutting off your nose to spite your face”.