An office of telecommunications company MTN has been set on fire in the Bodija area of Ibadan, Oyo state capital, as response to xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Concise News understands that the office had earlier been shut over widespread attacks on South African companies in the country.

Protesters had attempted to vandalise the office during the day but security operatives resisted the attack.

However, some individuals reportedly regrouped at night and set the office on fire.

Firefighters got to the scene after the havoc had already been done. However, they tried in preventing the fire from spreading to neigbouring buildings.

Concise News had reported that some Nigerians and other African nationals have been facing attacks by South Africans since Sunday.

This development led to several calls by Nigerians on their compatriots to boycott the services of South African companies in the West African nation.

There have been closure of some MTN offices and other South Africa-owned businesses in the country in the wake of threats by Nigerians.

MTN Condemns Attack

Similarly, telecommunication giants MTN’s Chief Executive Officer in Nigeria, Ferdi Moolman, said the firm stood against all forms of oppression and injustice.

“MTN Nigeria strongly condemns hate, prejudice and xenophobia and reiterate our unequivocal condemnation of all violence,” the statement added.

“We seek to connect people, bring people together and provide a platform for everyone’s voice to be heard.

“We are against all forms of bigotry and discrimination; they should have no place in society.

“Everyone has the right to a world where their rights and freedoms are respected – the right to live and earn a living, freely, safely and protected by the law.”