Normal business activities have resumed at the Kwara Mall, home to South Africa’s Shoprite, Ilorin on Wednesday after police took over the edifice on Tuesday evening.

Concise News reports that the Kwara Police Command deployed its personnel to secure the facilities and prevent a reprisal attack on presumed businesses owned by South Africans.

This followed the killing of Nigerians residing in South Africa.

According to NAN, shop owners at the mall were told to close their shops latest 8:00 p.m to prevent hoodlums from looting the mall.

One of the shop owners, who preferred anonymity, said that the low presence of Police at the facility would not scare customers away.

He said Nigerians protest was supposed to be against the government and its lack of decisive action not against businesses that benefit the people.

“You burn and loot properties of South African businesses forgetting that they are insured and it is Nigerian insurance companies that will pay for it,” he said.

Police beef-up security in Enugu

The Police Command in Enugu State has beefed up security in the state over possible reprisal attacks by residents of Enugu and its environs on South African businesses.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, told NAN on Wednesday in Enugu that the command had increased patrol in the state especially within Enugu metropolis.

Amaraizu said that the command had also deployed more policemen to locations where South African owned businesses exist in the state.

“The increased patrols and deployment to strategic locations of some businesses is to ensure that nothing untoward happen.

“The command is also appealing to residents not to take the law into their hands.

“But we expect that all will be law abiding even as the Federal Government is currently doing something on the development,’’ he said.

The spokesman reminded residents that those working at these South African business concerns within the state were their brothers and sisters.

There had been increased police personnel and other covert security personnel deployed to Shoprite Mall along Enugu-Abakaliki Road; MTN office in Zik Avenue and Multi-Choice office along Ogui Road among others.

This is to curtail retaliatory attacks following xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African nationals and their businesses by South Africans in South Africa.