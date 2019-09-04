The Federal Government has advised Nigerians to avoid travelling to South Africa until the xenophobic attack against foreign nationals is brought under control.

The government made this known in a communique by the spokesperson to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye.

Nwonye said the government totally condemned the renewed attacks on foreign nationals and their businesses in South Africa which has led to the loss of lives and properties worth Millon’s of Naira.

The Nigerian Government said it is engaging the relevant South African authorities via the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria, Consulate General in Johannesburg and Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja to ensure that definite measures are put in place to curtail the unfortunate attacks.

It commended the arrest of some perpetrators of the dastardly act by the South African Police and call on timely prosecution to serve as deterrence to others.

According to the statement, Nwonye assured Nigerians that the Government is committed to protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians in South Africa.