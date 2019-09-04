Xenophobic: Davido Speaks About Nigerians Safety Home, Abroad
Davido (Image credit: Instagram)

DMW boss Davido has expressed disappointment over the situation of Nigerians both home and abroad, Concise News reports.

Reacting to the trending xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa, Davido said the citizens were not guaranteed of safety at home as well.

Advertise With Us

According to him, it is not safe in the country and even more disturbing that Nigerians are not safe when they are abroad.

He noted that the development was shameful and stressed the need for action to be taken.

On his Twitter handle, the music star said Nigerians would not have had any business relocating to South Africa if their country was good.

He wrote, “If our country good ? Wetin we go find go southy ???”

What Buhari said

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed “deep concern” over the attacks on Nigerian citizens and property in South Africa

A statement by Buhari’s media aide Femi Adesina says Buhari had sent special envoy to his South African counterpart.

“The Special Envoy is expected to arrive in Pretoria latest Thursday, September 5, 2019,” he said.

South African President Reacts To Xenophobic Attack On Nigerians

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa on Tuesday condemned the xenophobic attack on Nigerians and other foreign nationals in the country.

Ramaphosa, in a tweet on his official Twitter handle, said there was no justification for the attack on foreign nationals while reacting to the looting and burning of businesses and property belonging to foreigners.

He said, ”I condemn the violence that has been spreading around a number of our provinces in the strongest terms. I’m convening the ministers in the security cluster today to make sure that we keep a close eye on these acts of wanton violence and find ways of stopping them.

”The people of our country want to live in harmony; whatever concerns or grievances we may have, we need to handle them in a democratic way.

”There can be no justification for any South African to attack people from other countries.”