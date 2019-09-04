DMW boss Davido has expressed disappointment over the situation of Nigerians both home and abroad, Concise News reports.

Reacting to the trending xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa, Davido said the citizens were not guaranteed of safety at home as well.

According to him, it is not safe in the country and even more disturbing that Nigerians are not safe when they are abroad.

He noted that the development was shameful and stressed the need for action to be taken.

On his Twitter handle, the music star said Nigerians would not have had any business relocating to South Africa if their country was good.

He wrote, “If our country good ? Wetin we go find go southy ???”

What Buhari said

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed “deep concern” over the attacks on Nigerian citizens and property in South Africa

A statement by Buhari’s media aide Femi Adesina says Buhari had sent special envoy to his South African counterpart.

“The Special Envoy is expected to arrive in Pretoria latest Thursday, September 5, 2019,” he said.

