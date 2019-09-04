President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

The meeting was made known by the spokesperson to the President, Garba Shehu, in a tweet via his verified handle.

Shehu said that the Federal Government is committed to protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians in South Africa.

He tweeted: “#XenophobicAttacks: President @MBuhari meets with Vice President @ProfOsinbajo and Foreign Affairs Minitser, @GeoffreyOnyeama at the Presidential Villa.”

Concise News had reported that President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the despatch of a special envoy to South Africa over the xenophobic attacks against Nigerians.

In a statement on Tuesday, Buhari noted with deep concern, reported attacks on Nigerian citizens and property in South Africa since August 29, 2019.

Consequently, Buhari instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, to summon the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria and get a brief on the situation; express Nigeria’s displeasure over the treatment of her citizens; and assurance of the safety of their lives and property.

President Buhari has also despatched a Special Envoy to convey to President Cyril Ramaphosa his concerns and also interact with his South African counterpart on the situation, according to the statement.

The Special Envoy is expected to arrive in Pretoria latest Thursday, September 5, 2019.