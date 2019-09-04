While many some celebrities are of the opinion that south Africa’s businesses in Nigeria be boycotted, rapper, YCee said it is not the solution to xenophobic attacks.

Concise News earlier reported that South Africans on Sunday begun fresh attacks, looting and burning of businesses and properties belonging to foreigners and in the process killed three people, while another is still receiving treatment for smoke inhalation.

The news of the attacks which have been buzzing on social media platforms, generated outcries, as many Nigerians including celebrities clamoured for boycott of businesses owned by South Africa such as: MTN, DSTV, Shoprite.

However, YCee on his Twitter handle is of the opinion that boycotting the businesses will affect the livelihood of Nigerians who are working there, adding that the government is saddled with the responsibility of protecting its citizens.

He tweeted, “Everyone screaming boycott this and that forgetting that these businesses here are still employment opportunities. The solution behind this lies in diplomatic conversations! It is the government’s obligation and duty to take immediate action. ”