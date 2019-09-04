President of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Suleman Johnson has resorted to prayers amid the new wave of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Concise News reports that Apostle Suleman, who had earlier lashed out at the Southern African country for their treatment of Nigerians prayed on Tuesday that God “put an end to this agelong rift”.

He tweeted:

“Father we bring south Africans and Nigerians before you,put an end to this agelong rift..let the Unity consciousness that overwhelmed our heroes past be our portion. We rebuke every one amd [sic] anything taking advantage of this animosity..let peace reign in Jesus name.”