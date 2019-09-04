A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Asiwaju Rotimi Ajanaku, on Tuesday disclosed that Nigerian youths will have no other options than to start attacking businesses and companies owned by South Africans in Nigeria if the attacks of Nigerians in South Africa are not halted.

Concise News understands that Ajanaku made this known via a statement issued by his Media Aide, Mr Debo Adeoye, he said South Africa citizens were making billions of Naira through their businesses in Nigeria, added that Nigerians should not be taken for granted due to their tolerance.

Ajanaku, who is the Asiwaju Odo O’odua (O’odua Youth Leader), revealed that Nigerian youths will be forced to take laws into their hands, by attacking businesses owned by South Africans if adequate measures are not put in place to brought the situation under control.

He further demanded sanctions against the government and citizens of South Africa in order to end the persistent offensive xenophobic attacks on Nigerians residing in their country, described the attack carried as barbaric and uncalled for.

The APC stalwart said: “It is very disappointing that in the 21st Century, a developed, popular and one of the superpower nations in Africa, South Africa, could allow her citizens to engage in such uncivilized, uncultured and animalistic attacks against immigrants legally residing in her nation.

“If this continue unabated, it is most likely that Nigerian youths take laws into their hands, and start attacking businesses owned by South Africans.

”We are not ignorance of several millions of dollars that citizen of South Africa are making from Nigeria, through various businesses ranging from electronics, telecommunications, entertainment, beverages, agriculture and others.

”No one has a monopoly of violence, but we are more accommodating and tolerance here and that should not be taking for granted by anyone.”

Ajanaku added that “Whereas there are several legal ways of deporting illegal immigrants or those found guilty of one crime or the other without hurting or violating their rights, but South Africans embarked on senseless and worrisome attacks, unleashed terror on armless and innocent Nigerians doing legitimate business in their country.”

“To stop excesses of these burgers, blood thirsty animals that are hidden under xenophobia to perpetuate evils.

“I would not know why Nigerian government is afraid of rolling out the long-deserved sanctions against South Africa government and her citizens.

”These blood thirsty terrorists, armed robbers are just hiding under xenophobia to kill Nigerians, burgled their shops to forcefully carry away property that worth millions of naira.”

Reacting to the development of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ajanaku said: “The ministry of foreign affairs is by now supposed to have issued travel alert to Nigerians planning to visit South Africa and possibly go-ahead to label SA as a terrorist nation, after all, others did it against us even when it was obvious that no foreigner was involved in several of attacks experienced in Nigeria.

“It is time for the Federal government to react, the government must take a drastic measure now to stop this worrisome attacks to safe lives of other Nigerians living abroad.

”Every possible sanction must be included in federal government decision to stop other nations from taking Nigeria for granted.

“South African government should stop its camouflaging sympathetic gesture and approach the issue with all sincerity by taking a proactive measure. SA government should as a matter of urgency do whatever it takes to protect the lives and property of Nigerians living in SA.”