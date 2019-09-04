David Lyon has emerged as the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the Bayelsa State Governorship election slated for November 16, 2019.

Concise News reports that Lyon was declared the flagbearer of the APC by the Collation Officer, Senator Emmanuel Ocheja, who announced that the oil magnate polled a total vote of 42,138, to defeat five other aspirants.

Other aspirants who came close are Mrs Desiye Nsirim, who garnered 1, 5333 came a distant second, while Ebitimi Amgbare polled 633 votes and came third.

While the immediate past Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, garnered 571 votes to came fourth and Prof Ongoebi Etebu and Prince Preye Aganaba got 564 and 354 votes respectively.

Senator Ocheja, who was recognized by the national and state officers of the party, disclosed that he was standing in for the Returning Officer and Governor of Yobe State, Ibrahim Gaidam, whom he said was absent for an unavoidable reason.

According to him, six aspirants contested for the primary election and the mode of the primaries was ‘Direct Primaries’ ‘Option A-4, ‘ adopted by the state stakeholders and leaders of the party in the state and the National Executive Committee (NEC), of the party.

INEC To Deploy 24,000 Ad-Hoc Staff For Kogi, Bayelsa Elections

The Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu has said the commission would deploy 24,000 ad-hoc staff for the Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections coming up on November 16.

Concise News learned that the INEC Chairman made this known in an interview in Abuja where he said the staff would go through training ahead of the off-cycle election.

Yakubu added that for security training, the commission had written the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

This news medium understands that INEC had earlier announced plans for the upcoming Bayelsa and Kogi governorship elections which will hold simultaneously in the two states on November 16.

According to the INEC Chairman, the parties’ governorship primaries in both states are expected to end by September 5.

”In Bayelsa State, we are going to record 9,000 ad hoc staff and for Kogi, we are going to have about 15,000. We have to train them so we need to start early.”

”And for security training, we have written the Inspector General of Police for the commencement of security training,” he said.