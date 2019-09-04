The Presidency says the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting will not take place on Wednesday in order to allow the new ministers have their inputs in the memos sent by their predecessors in office.

It added that the postponement was also aimed at enabling the ministers familiarising themselves with their workspace to have more time to contribute to discussions at the meeting.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, announced this in a statement on Tuesday.

According to him, the President’s cabinet members will also utilise the period of the break to work towards the early preparation and submission of the 2020 budget estimates.

“This is due to the fact that all the memos earlier submitted to the Council for consideration have been returned to the various ministries.

“This action will allow ministers who were recently sworn in have their inputs in the memos sent by their predecessors in office,” Shehu said.