What Pastor Adeboye Said About Renewed Xenophobic Attacks

Amid the renewed xenophobic attacks, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Wednesday asked every human being to shun violence, saying “we are all of God”.

Concise News reports that Pastor Adeboye was reacting on his verified Twitter handle to the weekend’s attacks on foreign nationals by South Africans.

He wrote: “Please shun Violence, its dividends lasts a lifetime. Let us all embrace peace and remember that regardless of our race, color or language, we are all of God.#saynotoxenophobia🇿🇦”

Earlier, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki cautioned Nigerians against reprisal attacks on South African businesses.

Aggrieved Nigerians had attacked some outlets of Shoprite, MultiChoice and MTN offices in some states.

However, Saraki who took to his twitter handle to react to the incident described the reprisal attack as “disheartening and disturbing.”

On Wednesday, the nation beefed up its security to avert retaliatory attacks.

It would be recalled that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday revealed that the Nigerian government would ‘take up” the issue of attack on Nigerians with the South African government.

Osinbajo made this known while addressing journalists in Kano State, saying the measure was to ensure that such attack “does not repeat itself.”

The Nigerian government also cautioned Nigerians against attacking South African companies operating in the country.

Speaking on behalf of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said targeting South African companies in Nigeria for attack was, for Nigerians, a classic case of “cutting off your nose to spite your face”.

Nigeria has also recalled its Ambassador to South Africa, Ambassador Kabiru Bala and as well pulled out of World Economic Summit (WES) holding in Cape Town on Wednesday.