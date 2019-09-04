UNICEF Pledges To Support Kano's Basic Education

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has pledged to support the Kano State government, to enable every child acquire basic education in the state.

Dr. Euphrates Efosi Wose, Chief Education, UNICEF Nigeria, made the pledge at a two-day Stakeholders Summit, on “Free and Compulsory Basic and Secondary Education” in Kano, on Tuesday.

She said the support was necessary so as to ensure that all children in the state have access to quality basic education, for their learning and self-fulfillment.

“Education is a right enshrined in articles 28 and 29 of the UNCRC and further in the Nigeria Constitution.

“Education is also a driver of equity, poverty reduction, empowerment, peaceful and inclusive societies, and economic growth, ” she said.

The UNICEF official said; “It is painful to understand that around 14.7 million children in Nigeria are not getting access to education.

“And Kano is the state that has the highest number of out-of-school children in the whole Nigeria, having around 1.5 million out of school children, ” she said.

According to her, the summit would provide unique opportunities for stakeholder at all levels to discuss various aspects of education beyond the lenses of the government.

“Indeed, it is not just the government that holds the stake for ensuring that all children learn.

“Parents and communities have critical roles to play, not only enrolling their children at schools at right age, but also by monitoring if their children are receiving a quality education,” she said.

She said that UNICEF was also keen to learn the positive outcomes from the discussions in the Summit and to be part of the solution and implementation in collaboration with other stakeholders.

Wose said because of the strategic importance of Kano state in addressing the challenges around the rights of Nigerian children, UNICEF had established a Field Office in Kano.

She commended Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje for making a commitment to ensure that Kano children enjoy Free and Compulsory Basic and Secondary Education.

“Being guided by the UNCRC, UNICEF’s mission is to promote the full attainment of the rights of all children, especially the most disadvantaged, “she said.

She also commended the Department for International Development (DFID) for funding the Girls Education Project Phase3.