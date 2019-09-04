Tokyo 2020: Super Falcons Defeat Algeria, Face Cote d’Ivoire In Next Olympic Qualifier

Nigeria’s Super Falcons continued their dominance over their counterparts from North Africa by recording a 1-0 win over Algeria in a Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifier at the Agege Stadium on Tuesday.

Concise News reports that the African champions, without foreign-based players, had defeated the Algerians 2-0 in Bilda last week, with own goal from Algerian defender Ouadah and Amarachi Okorokwo sealing the win.

In the second leg, despite the presence of the foreign trio of Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade and Fransisca Ordega, Nigeria were unable to break down the Algerians until the second stanza when the FC Barcelona forward netted the only goal.

The victory ensured that Nigeria progressed to the next round with 3-0 aggregate win.

Super Falcons clash with Cote d’Ivoire

After edging Mali 3-0 on aggregate, Cote d’Ivoire senior Women team will face the Falcons in the 3rd round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifiers.

Mali forced host Ivory Coast to a scoreless draw in Abidjan after losing 3-0 at home in Bamako in the final leg.

Nigeria will be hoping to progress to the Olympic for the first time in 12 years.

The first leg is scheduled for Abidjan, while Lagos hosts the reverse fixture.